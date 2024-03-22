Huge weekend for Bantry Bay Sailing Club 

BANTRY Bay Sailing Club is one of three nominees for Club of the Year at the 2023 Irish Sailing Awards, which take place in Howth Yacht Club this Friday evening, March 22nd.

The club’s newly-elected Commodore Billy Coakley said ‘we are delighted and honoured to have been nominated for this prestigious award. I’d like to wish Bantry Bay Sailing Club (BBSC) and our former Commodore Kathryn Kingston, who has been nominated for Volunteer of the Year, the very best of luck.’

Celebrations will be put on hold until Sunday. This Saturday, 23rd, Bantry Bay Sailing Club will host the Munster provincials of the Irish School Team Racing. Twelve teams, each with six sailors, aged between 13 and 19 years, from across West Cork and Cork city, will battle it out for a place in the national final. The format for each stage will be a round robin or multiple round robins, concluding with a knock-out stage. It will be a spectacular event with up to 100 races held in the inner harbour between 9.30am and 4pm.

Diarmuid and the Fish Kitchen crew will provide catering on Saturday at the Sailing Club, and a big local crowd is expected to cheer on the team from Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí from the sea wall.