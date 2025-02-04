HSE South West advises only urgent cases should attend Emergency Departments

HSE South West is cautioning that the Emergency Departments (EDs) at CUH and MUH are experiencing very high levels of activity due to ongoing illness related to winter viruses.

They are asking the public in Cork to consider all care options - including GPs, pharmacists and SouthDoc out-of-hours services.

Patients arriving at the ED will be clinically assessed and seen in order or priority, so those with non-urgent presentations will be waiting a long time and are advised to seek alternative treatments.

Your GP can also access Urgent Virtual Care (UVC), a new telehealth service which allows GPs and Paramedics to consult directly by phone, or by video call, with a senior medical decision-maker in Emergency Medicine or Geriatric Medicine from the centralised hub at CUH.

They can advise you if you need to attend the ED.

As always, people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised.

HSE Area Manager for Cork South and West Priscilla Lynch said: 'Our EDs are experiencing exceptionally high demand, leading to longer wait times for patients with non-urgent conditions. To ensure we can prioritise those in most critical need, I am urging the public to consider all alternative care options. Those who believe they may be seriously ill and require emergency care should come to hospital, but we would ask others who are not seriously ill, to consider seeking support from pharmacists, GPs, Southdoc and Injury Units.

'We must take care of the sickest people first so please, stop and ask yourself: 'Do I really need to attend the ED?' Our Emergency Department cares for those who are seriously ill or injured, so please consider alternative care pathways and seek assistance from other parts of the health service.'

Know your options if you need medical treatment:

· Self-care – Have a well-stocked medicine cabinet to help with colds and sore throats

· Pharmacy – Ask your pharmacist for advice on common minor illnesses

· GP Surgery – Make an appointment with your GP if you’re feeling unwell

· Local Injury Unit – For minor injuries, broken bones and burns

· Out-of-Hours GP – if your GP clinic is closed, call SouthDoc on 0818 355 999

· ED or 999/112 – For emergencies, please visit your nearest ED