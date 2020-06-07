HSE report confirms 10 deaths in Clonakilty, 5 in Macroom

THERE has been a total of 10 Covid-19 deaths at Clonakilty Community Hospital, and a further five deaths at the Carechoice private nursing home in Macroom, according to an internal HSE report.

The report adds that there was also a Covid-19 death at Kinsale Community Hospital and there has also been one Covid death at Skibbereen Residential Care nursing home.

The figures, which were not previously published by the HSE, were obtained by two Irish Times journalists, and show an additional death in Clonakilty, since the last time the HSE confirmed deaths in West Cork care facilities.

The journalists said the figures were from a ‘confidential’ HSE report and show both confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19.

The figure of five deaths in the private facility in Macroom had not earlier been published. The deaths in the HSE-run Clonakilty Community Hospital puts the hospital near the top of the scale for deaths in public care facilities.

The figures revealed there were 25 deaths in a HSE facility in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, 17 in a facility in Clonskeagh, and 12 Covid-related deaths in a facility in Brittas in Co Dublin.

On April 29th, the HSE confirmed the deaths of nine residents of the Clonakilty hospital. That week a team of experienced nurses from a number of acute hospitals in Cork and Kerry were despatched to join the staff in Clonakilty.

‘All residents and staff have been tested for Covid-19,’ the HSE said at the time, adding: ‘The results are private and confidential, but we can confirm that there remains a level of Covid-19 infection at Clonakilty Community Hospital.’

This week The Southern Star requested an official update of the situation in West Cork care facilities from the HSE, but no statement was available at time of going to press.