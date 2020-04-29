In News HSE confirms 9 deaths at Clonakilty Hospital Local retailers hit out at 'rude' customers Man posing as priest asking to hear 'confessions' Postman locates UK couple in layby lockdown West Cork is compliant with social-distancing rules Special Feature West Cork is 'Open for Business' - don't miss this special feature listing the businesses working through the pandemic In Sport News Apr, 2020 Vera happy that Ava’s vital meds will be delivered Read more Feature interview with rower Gary O'Donovan How Castlehaven U21 shaped the club's future Tadhg MacCarthaigh win Pitch Perfect final In Life and Community A crafty West Cork designer encourages all how get making and mending during lockdown Get adventurous with your pandemic gardening Here's two easy ways to get The Southern Star delivered to you! For postal queries call 028 21200 or email [email protected] For digital email [email protected] or visit ➡️ http://bit.ly/SouthernStarDigital

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.