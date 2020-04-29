News

HSE confirms 9 deaths at Clonakilty Hospital; Local retailers hit out at 'rude' customers; Man posing as priest asking to hear 'confessions'; Postman locates UK couple in layby lockdown; West Cork is compliant with social-distancing rules; West Cork is 'Open for Business; Feature interview with rower Gary O'Donovan; How Castlehaven U21 shaped the club's future; Tadhg MacCarthaigh win Pitch Perfect final; A crafty West Cork designer encourages all how get making and mending during lockdown; Get adventurous with your pandemic gardening

April 29th, 2020 8:05 PM

Share this article

In News

HSE confirms 9 deaths at Clonakilty Hospital

Local retailers hit out at 'rude' customers

Man posing as priest asking to hear 'confessions'

Postman locates UK couple in layby lockdown

West Cork is compliant with social-distancing rules

Special Feature

West Cork is 'Open for Business' - don't miss this special feature listing the businesses working through the pandemic

In Sport

Feature interview with rower Gary O'Donovan 

How Castlehaven U21 shaped the club's future

Tadhg MacCarthaigh win Pitch Perfect final

In Life and Community

A crafty West Cork designer encourages all how get making and mending during lockdown

Get adventurous with your pandemic gardening

Here's two easy ways to get The Southern Star delivered to you!

For postal queries call 028 21200 or email [email protected]

For digital email [email protected] or visit ➡️ http://bit.ly/SouthernStarDigital

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.