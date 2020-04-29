In News
HSE confirms 9 deaths at Clonakilty Hospital
Local retailers hit out at 'rude' customers
Man posing as priest asking to hear 'confessions'
Postman locates UK couple in layby lockdown
West Cork is compliant with social-distancing rules
Special Feature
West Cork is 'Open for Business' - don't miss this special feature listing the businesses working through the pandemic
In Sport
Feature interview with rower Gary O'Donovan
How Castlehaven U21 shaped the club's future
Tadhg MacCarthaigh win Pitch Perfect final
In Life and Community
A crafty West Cork designer encourages all how get making and mending during lockdown
Get adventurous with your pandemic gardening
