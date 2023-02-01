HPV vaccines for those who missed the shot in school

HPV vaccines will be available at a Laura Brennan catch-up programme clinic in Bantry this Friday, February 3rd.

The catch-up programme gives people who were eligible, but may have missed out on the vaccine in school, a chance to get this safe and effective vaccine by appointment.

The programme is open to: females who have completed second-level school and are 24 years of age or younger; females in 2nd – 6th year of secondary school; males in 2nd – 4th year of secondary school (or 5th year if they have skipped transition year this school year).

The clinic will be located at Bantry Newtown CVC, Newtown, Bantry, Co. Cork P75 H304 this Friday, February 3rd from 2pm-4pm.

Another clinic will be located at Dental Building, Hospital Grounds, Coolnagarrane, Skibbereen, P81 HC43, next Wednesday, February 8th from 2pm-4pm.

Nicola Brett, a director of public health nursing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is asking parents and guardians to make an appointment, saying that 'clinics will be held throughout the city and county during February and appointments should be made as soon as possible.

'The HPV vaccine is safe, free and our staff at our vaccinations centres will give you a warm welcome.'

The programme is supported by Bernie and Larry Brennan, parents of the late Laura Brennan who campaigned for higher uptake of the HPV vaccine before her death from cervical cancer in 2019, aged 26.

Those wishing to avail of a vaccine must book ahead at this link.