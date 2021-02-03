News

How we can save our dying sand dunes; Stark rise in domestic violence during lockdown; We need a Zero Covid strategy, says TD Holly; Skibb's Coombes added to Ireland squad; Feature interview with Bantry's Damian O'Neill

February 3rd, 2021 7:56 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• How we can save our dying sand dunes
• Stark rise in domestic violence during lockdown
• We need a Zero Covid strategy, says TD Holly
• Councillors in West Cork are furious over a planned hike in charges for recycling
• Speed signs power-less to theft

In Sport:

• Rising Skibbereen rugby star Gavin Coombes has been called up to the Ireland senior squad for the first time.
• Jason Collins (29) is new St Mary's chairman
• Feature interview with Bantry's Damian O'Neill
• Olympic hopeful Jake McCarthy on his injury

In Life & Community:

• A Bandon Grammar School teacher shares his mental health challenges since the pandemic hit, to help others who may also be struggling

