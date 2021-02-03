How we can save our dying sand dunes; Stark rise in domestic violence during lockdown; We need a Zero Covid strategy, says TD Holly; Skibb's Coombes added to Ireland squad; Feature interview with Bantry's Damian O'Neill

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• How we can save our dying sand dunes
• Stark rise in domestic violence during lockdown
• We need a Zero Covid strategy, says TD Holly
• Councillors in West Cork are furious over a planned hike in charges for recycling
• Speed signs power-less to theft
In Sport:
• Rising Skibbereen rugby star Gavin Coombes has been called up to the Ireland senior squad for the first time.
• Jason Collins (29) is new St Mary's chairman
• Feature interview with Bantry's Damian O'Neill
• Olympic hopeful Jake McCarthy on his injury
In Life & Community:
• A Bandon Grammar School teacher shares his mental health challenges since the pandemic hit, to help others who may also be struggling
