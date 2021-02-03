How we can save our dying sand dunes; Stark rise in domestic violence during lockdown; We need a Zero Covid strategy, says TD Holly; Skibb's Coombes added to Ireland squad; Feature interview with Bantry's Damian O'Neill

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• How we can save our dying sand dunes

• Stark rise in domestic violence during lockdown

• We need a Zero Covid strategy, says TD Holly

• Councillors in West Cork are furious over a planned hike in charges for recycling

• Speed signs power-less to theft

In Sport:

• Rising Skibbereen rugby star Gavin Coombes has been called up to the Ireland senior squad for the first time.

• Jason Collins (29) is new St Mary's chairman

• Feature interview with Bantry's Damian O'Neill

• Olympic hopeful Jake McCarthy on his injury

In Life & Community:

• A Bandon Grammar School teacher shares his mental health challenges since the pandemic hit, to help others who may also be struggling

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 4th