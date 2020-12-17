How to watch the 6th Annual West Cork Farming Awards

THE 2020 West Cork Farming Awards will be presented in a new format this year to reflect the times we live in. This evening at 7pm, the virtual awards ceremony will be live-streamed worldwide from The Southern Star studio in Skibbereen.

The winners of the sixth annual awards, run by The Southern Star and the Celtic Ross Hotel, with the generous support of the various category sponsors, will be announced. The ceremony will include an address by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, TD.

How to watch

Southernstar.ie

The live streamed awards will be available to view on The Southern Star's homepage from 7pm. Simply follow this link, press play and enjoy.

YouTube

The 6th Annual West Cork Farming Awards will also be broadcast live on The Southern Star's Youtube channel. If you have the YouTube app on your smart TV or on your phone simply search for 'The Southern Star'. Alternatively, simply follow this link.

For those unavailable to catch the event live, a recording of it can be viewed afterwards on southernstar.ie