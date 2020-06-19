News

How to apply for restart grant

June 19th, 2020 11:50 AM

By Southern Star Team

ONLINE applications can now be made to County Council for the restart grant for small businesses.

As part of the Governments package of supports, this €250m fund will give direct grant aid to micro and small businesses to help them with the costs associated with reopening and re-employing workers following Covid-19 closures.

Between €2,000 and €10,000 of direct aid is available to businesses based on commercial rates bill from 2019.

The grant will be available to businesses with a turnover of less than €5m and employing 50 people or less, which were closed or impacted by at least a 25% reduction in turnover out to June 30, 2020.

It is a contribution towards the cost of re-opening or keeping a business operational and re-connecting with employees and customers.

Applications for the Restart Grant can be made online at www.yourcouncil.ie and Cork County Council has also established a dedicated helpline on 021 4208000 and email at [email protected]

