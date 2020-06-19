How to apply for restart grant

ONLINE applications can now be made to County Council for the restart grant for small businesses.

As part of the Governments package of supports, this €250m fund will give direct grant aid to micro and small businesses to help them with the costs associated with reopening and re-employing workers following Covid-19 closures.

Between €2,000 and €10,000 of direct aid is available to businesses based on commercial rates bill from 2019.

The grant will be available to businesses with a turnover of less than €5m and employing 50 people or less, which were closed or impacted by at least a 25% reduction in turnover out to June 30, 2020.

It is a contribution towards the cost of re-opening or keeping a business operational and re-connecting with employees and customers.

Applications for the Restart Grant can be made online at www.yourcouncil.ie and Cork County Council has also established a dedicated helpline on 021 4208000 and email at [email protected]