How ‘beautiful soul, true artist’ Talos was home in West Cork

THE tight-knit music community in Co Cork is still reeling following the recent death of Eoin French, known to many as Talos.

The talented musician, who had strong connections to West Cork and played Connolly’s in Leap and De Barra’s in Clonakilty on many occasions, died after a short illness on Sunday, August 11th. And it was only fitting that his funeral took place in Connolly’s of Leap, which saw many of his favourite acts perform on the day.

The 37-year-old, who grew up in Dublin Pike but lived in Clonakilty, recorded three successful albums in his short-lived and highly acclaimed music career, wowing fans from all over the world with his unique musical qualities.

Eoin’s death was announced on the Talos Facebook page who described him as ‘a beautiful soul, a true artist, a son, a husband, a father, and a friend’. ‘We are devastated by his passing. As was his wish, there will be new music from Talos to share with you all in the future.’

The former architect student formed his first band, Hush War Cry while studying in UCC but it wasn’t until he formed Talos that his musical creativity and genius really shone to the surface.

His debut album Wild Alee, which was released in 2017, saw it nominated for the Choice Music Prize. He followed it up with two more albums Far Out Dust in 2019 and Dear Chaos in 2022 and was shortlisted for the Choice Music Prize ‘Artist of the Year’ in 2022. That same year he worked with Emmet Kirwan on music for the actor’s Accents stage show. He also collaborated with Icelandic musician Olafur Arnalds and spent time in Reykjavik. Talos toured extensively in both Europe and North America.

Connolly’s of Leap paid tribute to Eoin and posted that the venue ‘was filled with laughter and art when you were here’.

‘You shared your creativity with us and all those fortunate enough to experience the beauty you brought to life. Here, you found a space where you felt safe to express yourself, and you made it your home.’

Indeed, Sam McNicholl owner of Connolly’s was a member of Talos for about five years and they shared a great bond of friendship and music.

Ray Blackwell of De Barra’s in Clonakilty said that Eoin played their venue in several iterations over the years, from Hush War Cry to the different versions of Talos, and that their 2017 gig there was one of the best it has hosted.

‘Some say art is eternal. But when our loved ones are taken from us, art and eternity mean nothing. Sincere condolences to all those personally robbed of Eoin and all of his many beautiful gifts. The small bit I knew of him only made me want to know him more.’

Eoin is survived by his wife Steph and daughter Lila and his parents Angela and Paul and his brother Brían.