Housing boost for Dunmanway and Skibbereen

WEST Cork contractor Cahalane Brothers have signed contracts with Cork County Council for the development of 24 new houses in Skibbereen and Dunmanway.

Skibbereen will see six houses built at An Faoileán, Mardyke Park with a further 18 set to be developed at An Cuan, Spa Road, Dunmanway.

The development in Skibbereen will consist of two one-bedroom detached units and four-one bedroom semi-detached houses while in Dunmanway, three one-bedroom detached, 10 three-bedroom terraced and five three-bedroom semi-detached will be built.

These homes will form part of a programme that will see over 600 new social houses provided in Cork in 2021.

Cork county mayor Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the developments, saying: ‘These houses will form the foundation of a new community, will make a significant impact on persons seeking housing in this area and will make great homes for their new residents.’

Cork County Council divisional manager Clodagh Henehan added: ‘The provision of these housing units will go hand-in-hand with other developments in West Cork to foster growth long into the future. By delivering quality housing, we will secure an excellent quality of life, which will ultimately benefit the community and the region as a whole.’