Housing boom for West Cork; Bandon homes flooded with sewage; Bantry & Clon chosen as vaccination hubs; The Rise of Orla Finn; Small Mick was Skibb's greatest footballer; Emma Connolly on why she's giving up 'giving up' for lent

February 17th, 2021 7:50 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Bandon homes flooded with sewage
• Almost 1,000 homes are to be built by Cork County Council, many of them in West Cork, this year
• Bantry & Clon chosen as vaccination hubs
• The story of the self-styled IRA revolutionary who escaped to West Cork
• Cllr tells of his Covid experience
• Tributes to our departing editor Con Downing

In Sport:

• We chart the rise of Kinsale and Cork All-Star footballer Orla Finn
• What next for the 2021 GAA season?
• Sean Hurley reflects on his motorsport career
• Small Mick was Skibb's greatest footballer

In Life & Community:

• In her Covid Diary this week, Emma Connolly says we've given up enough already and should all get a free pass for Lent this year.

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 18th

