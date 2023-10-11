HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Two-bed apartment near Enniskeane selling for €299,000

Luxury apartment is one to mill over

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Two-bed apartment for €299,000

Location

Murragh, 4km from Enniskeane/Ballineen.

Selling Points

High-end finish

APARTMENTS can sometimes be generic in design but that’s certainly not the case with this luxury dwelling located in a converted historic mill.

Emily Jane Suite is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed guiding €299,000.

Located in Murragh, near Enniskeane it’s a ground floor, two-bed apartment in the iconic Palaceanne Mill.

The mill was converted in 2000, and underwent further renovations in 2013 and 2014. The results are more than evident.

This has been finished to the highest standards, with charm and character at every turn.

It measures approximately 167 sq metres (1800 sq ft ) making it a roomy dwelling, and with plenty of light and surrounding countryside, there’s a wonderful feeling of airiness and space throughout.

Both bedrooms have ensuites and built-in wardrobes, there’s a fully fitted kitchen, built-in wardrobes, electric open/close windows and solid oak doors in main living area.

For more call 023 88 54444 or see sherryfitz.ie