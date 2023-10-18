HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bed house near Lough Hyne on market for €445,000

Offbeat style to the fore at ‘Munnig’

Summary

Three-bedroom detached house with workshop for €445,000

Location

Ten-minute drive to Skibbereen

Selling points

Easy access to Lough Hyne, a short hop to Skibb

THERE’S a unique style to ‘Munnig’, which helps make it stand out from the crowd.

Built in 2006, its owners have brought their own distinct look to the house with their quirky décor.

Located just 2.5kms from Lough Hyne, the 139sq m property sits on 1.8 acres, with its own private entrance and driveway.

The ground floor includes a kitchen and dining area with solid fuel stove. On the same level is a utility room plumbed for washer and dryer.

The sitting room benefits from dual aspect and has laminate flooring. The family bathroom is also on the ground level.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms, with the master bedroom enjoying an en suite.

The current owners have made extremely practical use of the landing space upstairs, converting it into a bright home office.

Energy efficiency is at a premium and the house has a B3 energy rating.

The property uses a heat pump. It has a private well for its water supply and has a septic tank.

Outside is a paved terrace to enjoy summer evenings near Lough Hyne.

Behind the property is a detached 27 sq m workshop, which is currently serving as a pottery studio.

Two separate sheds offer further storage options.

With Skibbereen and Baltimore at close proximity, and the outdoor delights of Lough Hyne, Munnig is likely to attract plenty of interest.

Munnig is on the market with Charles McCarthy estate agents.

For further information email [email protected] or telephone 028-21533.