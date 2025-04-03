HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Stylish, polished home comes with a sought-after postcode

Schull three-bed for €975,000

WEST Cork postcodes don’t come much more sought after than Schull’s Colla Road, and not surprisingly this property located on the popular strip is attracting lots of interest.

Attracting potential buyers is not just the address, but also the high-end, contemporary finish of the property.

Selling agent Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe describes it as an ‘exclusive architectural home on the very fashionable Colla Road’ – which goes a long way to explain the asking price.

The three-bed home is open plan, with polished concrete floors throughout and very generous in proportion, with extensive use of glass. While the interiors are modern, the grounds are a gardener’s dream with a pond, lawned area, raised beds and an enclosed entertainment area with a fireplace.

‘This is a wonderful opportunity to own a stunning home in Schull village and an ideal space for entertaining family and friends,’ added Colm.

For more contact James Lyons O’Keeffe on 028 28133 or see westcorkproperty.com.