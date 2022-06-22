House of the Week: Stylish Goleen three-bed with own seawater pool for €750,000

Soak up the views in house with own seawater pool

HAVING your own seawater pool at the end of the garden would be quite something, wouldn’t it?

It’s part of the package up for grabs at Spanishcove, Goleen.

The three-bed is for sale with James Lyons O’Keeffe and is guiding €750,000.

The residence has a rustic cabin vibe going on and accommodation comprises an open plan kitchen and dining space, with separate living room and conservatory which enjoys magical views.

That’s what’s special about this spot – the stunning sea views, mature gardens and patio area to enjoy them.

Gardens run to the water’s edge and a pathway leads down to the seawater pool where views of Goleen harbour, The Fastnet and Cape Clear Island can be soaked up.

Located 1km outside Goleen village, it means Crookhaven and Barleycove are within easy reach.

Colm Cleary is managing this sale. For more see westcorkproperty.com or tel 028-28122.

