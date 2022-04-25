HOUSE OF THE WEEK Skibbereen three-bed home for €625,000

Cook up a storm at this sprawling stream-side property

IT can be hard to keep up with interior trends, but a big hit right now is an outdoor kitchen.

This property at Prohoness, Aughadown, Skibbereen boasts this much-lusted-after feature, and a whole lot more.

Sitting on 2.1 acres and located between Skibbereen and Ballydehob, ‘Stream Valley’ is a traditional three-bed house restored with care and love and packed full of charm, guiding €625,000.

Accommodation includes a large south-facing conservatory with double doors to a newly-constructed decked area, living room and separate sitting room.

The kitchen has stand-out features including a unique curved worktop, and there is a large spacious dining room with double doors to a decked area with a perspex roof.

There’s lots of storage included throughout, with a roomy utility.

There is a large building connected to the main house, which could work as an extension if needed.

The house sits on a sprawling site, just begging to be explored with various outhouses, as well as a very useful double garage. Magical gardens feature a greenhouse, delightful reading areas, and a stream that forms the boundary on the east side of the property.

Martin Swanton is managing the sale of this property. See swantonproperty.com or call (028) 37677.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed restored traditional house with outbuildings on site of 2.1 acres for €625k

Location

Prohoness, Aughadown, between Skibbereen and Ballydehob.

Selling Points

Character, magical gardens and outhouses.