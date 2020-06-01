HOUSE OF THE WEEK Six-bed in Courtmac for €345,000

You might just reside near next Taoiseach!

A SUPER spacious and stylish home has hit the market in the charming coastal village of Courtmacsherry.

In fact, its new owner could even boast of having the country’s next likely Taoiseach as their summertime neighbour, with Micheál Martin a regular vacationer in the vicinity.

The house, extending to a roomy 2,700 sq ft, is number 30 Clearwater, an estate on the edge of the pretty and popular holiday destination.

It has an asking price of €345,000 and delivers quite a bit for that price tag including the option of five or six bedrooms; an attractive multi-purpose garage and tasteful décor.

Accommodation, outside of bedrooms, comprises kitchen/dining, sun room, separate sitting room and utility.

The corner position of this property within the estate faces directly onto the green area, which would be an advantage for younger household members.

Views of Courtmacsherry Bay can be enjoyed from upstairs, while to the rear of the house is a large enclosed garden and patio area.

Martin Kelleher, Clonakilty is managing this sale. See martinkelleher.ie for more.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Five/six-bed, 2,700 sq ft house, with garage, for €345,000.

Location

30 Clearwater, on the edge of Courtmacsherry village. The sandy beaches of the village and Broad Strand are a stroll away. Cork city is an hour’s drive.

Selling points

Attractive décor, coastal location