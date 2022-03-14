News

House of the Week: Seven-bed coastal oasis near Clon for €565k

March 14th, 2022 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

The spacious house is laid out over three different levels to offer the best views over Clonakilty Bay and Inchydoney.

See more images

Share this article

Chance for a coastal oasis in local Desert

A SEVEN-bed property within walking distance of Clonakilty town is new to market and attracting lots of interest.

With an asking price of €565,000, it extends to over 2,455sq ft, laid out over three levels with half landings on each floor, which creates plenty of interest.

Entering on the middle floor there’s an open plan kitchen/dining area with a south facing balcony overlooking Clonakilty Bay and Inchydoney in the distance. There’s also a large living room on this floor.

Bedrooms (three of which are ensuite), bathrooms and spacious utility room comprise the rest of the accommodation.

The site extends to 0.4 of an acre and there’s also a detached garage.

For more, contact Hodnett Forde at hodnettforde.com or call  023-8833367.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Seven-bed, split level house with detached garage, guiding in excess of €565,000.

Location

Desert, 15-minute walk to Clonakilty town.

Selling points

Space and views over Clonakilty Bay.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.