House of the Week: Seven-bed coastal oasis near Clon for €565k

Chance for a coastal oasis in local Desert

A SEVEN-bed property within walking distance of Clonakilty town is new to market and attracting lots of interest.

With an asking price of €565,000, it extends to over 2,455sq ft, laid out over three levels with half landings on each floor, which creates plenty of interest.

Entering on the middle floor there’s an open plan kitchen/dining area with a south facing balcony overlooking Clonakilty Bay and Inchydoney in the distance. There’s also a large living room on this floor.

Bedrooms (three of which are ensuite), bathrooms and spacious utility room comprise the rest of the accommodation.

The site extends to 0.4 of an acre and there’s also a detached garage.

For more, contact Hodnett Forde at hodnettforde.com or call 023-8833367.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Seven-bed, split level house with detached garage, guiding in excess of €565,000.

Location

Desert, 15-minute walk to Clonakilty town.

Selling points

Space and views over Clonakilty Bay.