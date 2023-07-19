HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bedroom bungalow for €495k

Enjoy a touch of tranquillity in Tedagh

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Architect-designed bungalow with large outdoor area

Location

Five kilometres from Bantry town

Selling points

Bay and mountain views and plenty of outdoor space, a short distance from amenities of Bantry. Huge potential.

GLORIOUS views over Bantry Bay set this four-bedroom bungalow outside Bantry apart.

The architect-designed house is just 5km outside Bantry in the townland of Tedagh, and looks out over Bantry Bay and the Caha Mountains.

Built in the 1980s by local builders Murnane & O’Shea, the property has hardwood double glazed windows, oak kitchen units, a spacious living room, sitting room, an open plan kitchen-dining room, family room, office, WC, and utility room.

A bay-style sunroom taking advantage of those exceptional views of Bantry Bay was added about 15 years ago.

The master bedroom has an ensuite, while there is an accessible floored attic upstairs.

The property has a homely feel and while in turn-key condition, the décor may feel a bit dated for some tastes and buyers might look to modernise.

With a property like this, you’ll want to get outside. The spacious gardens measure around 0.85 acres. Selling agent Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald says the gardens are professionally landscaped to create privacy from the public road and making the most of those superb views over Bantry Bay.

A natural stone wall entrance to the property while there’s a detached garage / shed on the grounds, which are themselves large enough to develop.

Tedagh is on the Westlodge Hotel side of Bantry, and on the gateway to the natural beauty of Sheep’s Head.

The property has oil fired central heating and has a ‘C’ BER rating.

The house is priced at €495,000. The selling agent is Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald. She can be contacted at 028 21404 or email: [email protected].