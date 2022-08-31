HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bed near Clonakilty for €535,000

Lots of attractive angles to the spacious Corner House

JUST 4km outside Clonakilty, this spacious property is ideal for family living.

Extending to a roomy 2,300 sq ft, the Corner House is a four-bed property that’s as attractive inside as it is outside, with two timber decks to enjoy the grounds and the handy addition of a carport, garage and shed on the well-planned one-acre site.

Accommodation is well laid out and flows perfectly with two reception rooms and an attractive kitchen, and utility room of dreams.

Best of all, it’s in pristine condition throughout with broadband to accommodate a home office – there’s certainly enough room.

This is a modern home with quality finishes with nothing required by its new owners but to unpack.

Equally, there’s enough scope for buyers to put their own stamp if they so wish.

Henry O’Leary is managing the sale of the property at Reenroe. For more see hol.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed house, on one acre site, for €535k.

Location

Reenroe, 4km from Clonakilty town, and 22km from Bandon.

Selling points

Pristine condition and space.