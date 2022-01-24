News

House of the Week: Four-bed near Ballydehob with incredible sea views for €650k

January 24th, 2022 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

There’s a rustic charm to the interior of the property which features extensive wood panelling. The large and detached garage, left, will be another strong selling point.

See more images

Share this article

Bishops Luck is blessed with incredible sea views

LAND, sea views and a home sauna are part of a Ballydehob property which is new to market.

‘Bishops Luck’ is located at Cappaghglass, and is guiding €650,000.

Included in that are 24 acres of land, a four-bed 2,775 sq ft house and a large, and substantial separate garage/workshop.

And given the location, looking over the sheltered cove that lies off Roaring Water Bay, it’s a bonus that there’s plenty of room for a boat or two!

Colm Cleary of selling agents James Lyons O’Keeffe described the 24 acres as mixed quality and ‘ideal for a hobby farmer or to keep ponies/small animals.’

The house has quite an original design with extensive wood features, statement style windows, a sauna, large gym and an attractive sun room.

To avail of sea views, there’s a living room both on the ground and first floors.

Ultimately, it’s a spacious property suited to all types of buyers from families, to relocators looking to live the West Cork dream.

For more information see westcorkproperty.com or tel 028 28122.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed house with 24 acres for €650,000.

Location

Cappaghglass, 4kms from Ballydehob, 8kms from Schull.

Selling points

Land, and coastal location.

***

Southern Star Recruitment Solutions | 2022

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.