House of the Week: Four-bed near Ballydehob with incredible sea views for €650k

Bishops Luck is blessed with incredible sea views

LAND, sea views and a home sauna are part of a Ballydehob property which is new to market.

‘Bishops Luck’ is located at Cappaghglass, and is guiding €650,000.

Included in that are 24 acres of land, a four-bed 2,775 sq ft house and a large, and substantial separate garage/workshop.

And given the location, looking over the sheltered cove that lies off Roaring Water Bay, it’s a bonus that there’s plenty of room for a boat or two!

Colm Cleary of selling agents James Lyons O’Keeffe described the 24 acres as mixed quality and ‘ideal for a hobby farmer or to keep ponies/small animals.’

The house has quite an original design with extensive wood features, statement style windows, a sauna, large gym and an attractive sun room.

To avail of sea views, there’s a living room both on the ground and first floors.

Ultimately, it’s a spacious property suited to all types of buyers from families, to relocators looking to live the West Cork dream.

For more information see westcorkproperty.com or tel 028 28122.

Cappaghglass, 4kms from Ballydehob, 8kms from Schull.

Land, and coastal location.