HOUSE OF THE WEEK Four-bed for €480K

Hard not to ‘beam’ at house full of character and old church views

BILLED as a ‘dream coastal family home,’ this four-bed property in Lisleecourt, near Courtmacsherry does not disappoint on closer inspection.

On the market with Martin Kelleher. and guiding €480,000, there’s a lot to get excited about at Lisleetemple.

The house itself is most charming and extends to a spacious 2,077 sq ft.

The vibe is quaint with lots of exposed beams throughout, statement stove in the living room and a traditional kitchen which feels like the heart of the home.

The property feels solid, warm, comfortable and very family oriented.

There’s a huge bonus of having an attached and substantial double garage which offers great storage, or endless other options.

It sits on a plot of 0.8 of an acre. Grounds are well developed and laid out in lawns and patio areas.

There’s also a super cute garden chalet (home office? man cave?) and five raised beds.

The location is also a huge selling point here. Lisleecourt is just two miles from Courtmacsherry and in easy reach of fine beaches such as Broad and Blind strands. Cork city is less than an hour drive away.

There’s even views of Lislee Church which dates back to the 1830s from the property.

For more information on Lisleetemple contact Martin Kelleher at (023) 8859111 or see martinkelleher.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed house with 0.8 of an acre and large garage for €480,000.

Location

Lisleecourt, two miles from Courtmacsherry and Barryroe national school. Less than one hour from Cork city.

Selling points

Space, fine gardens, location.