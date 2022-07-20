HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bed in Clonakilty with cottage for €1.1m

ONE of Clonakilty’s older intact period residences is new to market, guiding €1.1m.

Located just around the corner from Inchydoney’s popular beach, Strand House dates from the 1760’s and having been exceptionally cared for, it comes to market in exceptional condition.

It’s a five-bed Georgian property comprising a main residence and a separate, spacious, self-contained guest cottage.

The main house has four bedrooms, two of which are ensuite and two generous reception rooms.

There are notable period features throughout, such as reclaimed internal doors, high ceilings, antique reclaimed cast iron radiators, and ceiling cornice and coving in the principal rooms, all of which add to its charm.

A detached guest accommodation measuring 50sqm is accessed via an enchanting, enclosed limestone paved courtyard.

There are 1.5 acres of landscaped south-facing gardens, with two natural ponds on the site.

There’s also a storeroom, double garage, woodshed and stable block included in what can only be described as an exquisite package.

Maeve McCarthy of Charles McCarthy, Skibbereen is managing this sale.

For more see charlesmccarthy.com or call 028-21057.