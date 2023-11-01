HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bed near Skibbereen for €375,000

Prime agricultural land is calling card of this rural home

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Five -bed home with three acres for €375k.

Location

Five miles outside Skibbereen, Kilnogospagh.

Selling points

Farmland and views of lush countryside.

A SUBSTANTIAL property is new to market comprising an extended farmhouse, separate annex and various outhouses.

Located at Kilnogospagh, four miles north of Skibbereen town, the package comes with a price tag of €375,000.

The main residence comprises a four-bed, character-filled home with all sleeping accommodation upstairs.

The annex has its own open plan living and dining space, and a bedroom with its own balcony which enjoys views of the surrounding lush countryside.

A workshop is also part of the property, along with a lofted stone barn and stable block and shed.

Three acres of prime agricultural land complete this property, with plenty of potential for any new owner.

The sale is being managed by Skibbereen estate agent Pat Maguire.

For more see patmaguireproperties.com or call 028-22822 for more information.