HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bed near Bantry on the market for €450,000

BUYERS can get creative with their finishing touch on this impressive five-bedroom house at Trawlebane, not far from Bantry.

On the market with Hodnett Forde, the 235.25 sq m property is yet to be lived in, so prospective buyers have the chance to stamp their own style. Downstairs, the large reception hall is bright with dual aspect windows and tiled floor.

The kitchen/dining area has spacious fitted kitchen, which includes a Rangemaster dual oven. The double-glazed doors lead to the patio.

A utility room incudes washing machine, dryer, freezer and storage, with door access to the rear of the property.

Making the most of the sunshine has been considered and the dual aspect tiled sun room has a double height ceiling. It also a brick surround stove, and double door access to the patio and garden and countryside views.

The large triple aspect living room has bay window and great views but the living room flooring and fireplace remains to be completed.

Working from home is certainly a possibility with a room which could work well as an office – there’s access to broadband – or could alternatively be a downstairs bedroom.

Next door is the ground floor shower room with walk-in wardrobe. Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts a walk-in-wardrobe and ensuite. There are three other double bedrooms, one with ensuite, a large family bathroom and large hot press.

The attic is fully floored and has access via Stira staircase.

Back outside, the patio has all-day sunshine. The large detached garage as an electric roller shutter gate for security. The property uses zoned oil-fired central heating and is set up for solar panels and has private water and drainage.

There’s high quality insulation and the house has a B2 BER rating.

Bantry is a short drive away, while Drimoleague and Dunmanway are also within easy reach.

Mark Kelly is the selling agent with Hodnett Forde and viewing is by appointment only. Contact 023 8833367 or email [email protected]