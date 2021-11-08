House of the Week: Courtmacsherry three-bed ‘Tree House’ for €405,000

Turn your life upside down in this Tree House

A MOST tastefully renovated 19th century former coach house is new to market in the coastal village of Courtmacsherry.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is managing the sale and the three-bed property is guiding €405,000.

The house has an upside-down layout to take advantage of the light and views, and there’s a first floor balcony and charming decking area for the same reasons.

This also creates a novelty factor to the house, along with an authentic tree house vibe, helped by the woodlands that surround it.

Renovated seven years ago, and again in 2019, the property is in pristine condition and is finished to a very high standard.

Features include maple flooring in the main living area, ceramic double sink and built-in storage. Ground floor accommodation comprises three bedrooms including a master with access to an outside area which is such a treat.

The first floor is laid out in an open plan style with sitting room and kitchen/dining with west facing balcony.

Off the living room is a south facing terrace.

A garden room has been added which also includes a bathroom and utility room.

The Tree House would be ideal for anyone looking to downsize or as a holiday home given its coastal location. It would also be a beautiful home for a small family as it enjoys close proximity to schools and other facilities.

For more contact Con O’Neill at Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill at sfon.ie or call 023-8833995.

