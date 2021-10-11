News

House of the Week: Coastal Castlehaven four-bed for €850,000

October 11th, 2021 5:50 PM

By Emma Connolly

The property comes to market in excellent condition and with a premium address

Views are fit for royalty in coastal Castletownshend

CASTLETOWNSHEND generally commands some of West Cork’s higher property prices, as do houses with sea views.

This four-bed, 1,900 sq ft house ticks both boxes – which goes a long way to explain its guide price of €850,000.

New to market with Charles McCarthy, the property, in the stylish and sought-after Castlehaven area, was built to an exceptional standard, in 2017. As a relatively new build, it’s modern, bright, with well-sized living accommodation and well-thought-out storage.  Four of the bedrooms are ensuite and the utility can be cleverly accessed from outside.

Set on two acres and nestled into the base of a hill, it enjoys a well sheltered location, in what is by anyone’s standard a really magnificent setting, within easy reach of the coastline.

A number of small beaches and coves are also within reach.

Grounds are well landscaped, with a terrace area to the front. There’s also a large detached garage with separate gated entrance which would be suitable for a number of uses.

For more contact Charles McCarthy, Skibbereen at 028-21057 or see charlesmccarthy.com.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed on two acres with sea views for €850,000.

Location

Bawnishall, Castletownshend. The village is 6km away, and Skibbereen is 7km while Cork city is a 90-minute drive.

Selling points

Stunning location, and stylish interior.

