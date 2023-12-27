HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Beach cottage in Castlefreke on the market for €325,000

A short hop into Wild Atlantic life

A CHANCE to own your own little piece of the Wild Atlantic Way will attract buyers to this beachside bungalow situated at Long Strand.

Described as a ‘beachside coastal bolthole, the cosy bungalow has been refubished and sits on half an acre in Castlefreke, just about a five-minute drive from Rosscarbery.

Long Strand is renowned as a surfing beach, with excellent walking trails for coastal walking. Long Strand isn’t a swimming beach but excellent swimming beaches are nearby, including Owenahincha just two kilometres away.

The Fish Basket restaurant is just a short walk from the property.

‘Since launching over a week ago there has been a huge stream of interest,’ said Andy Donoghue of selling agent Hodnett Forde.

‘It’s unique beach-side setting combined with its characterful interior has hit the right spot with a mixture of both full-time and holiday home buyers.’

The house includes a reception room and a kitchen/dining room, a utility room, shower room and two double bedrooms. It has access to broadband which will appeal to holiday buyers who may want to work while taking some time out.

The house has private drainage and is connected to the mains water, and uses oil heating. The property has an E2 BER rating.

For inquiries contact Andy Donoghue at Hodnett Forde 023 8833367.