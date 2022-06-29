House of the Week: Adventure awaits in terraced Courtmac gem for €400k

COURTMACSHERRY village is a popular route for walkers in West Cork.

Large numbers start out in Timoleague and make their way to the coastal village where even more glorious walking routes await.

But as they are on their way, not many will be aware of the gem of the mid-terrace house they’re passing by at the church end of the village.

The Moorings is the former home of adventurer Tim Severin and is guiding €400,000 with selling agent Martin Kelleher.

Dating from the mid 1800s, it’s a stunning period property. The façade is elegant if understated, which only adds to the sense of excitement when you step through the door.

The four-bed property is in superb condition, renovated in recent years, and extends to a roomy 1,727 sq ft.

Features include an ensuite ground floor bedroom, and an upstairs living room to enjoy the views.

The property has been extended and renovated in recent years with the highlight being the 90 metre-long elevated, tiered gardens and a south facing patio.

There’s also a separate garage with street access.

For more information contact Martin Kelleher on 023 8859111 or see martinkelleher.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed home with garage for €400,000.

Location

The Moorings, Courtmacsherry village.

Selling points

Waterfront location, charming interior, large garden.