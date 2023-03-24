Hotel rows in to help raise funding for sea rescues

SCHULL Harbour Hotel hosted a charity partner launch event in support of West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue last weekend.

The local charity provides a vital service to the community and not only relies entirely on public donations, but also on the support of volunteers to carry out its important work.

The launch, which took place at the seaside hotel on Saturday, featured the unveiling of a new rib (rigid inflatable boat) which the charity will use for its search and rescue missions.

Guests had the opportunity to meet with volunteers and learn more about the work of the organisation, as well as enjoying some local hospitality.

‘We are thrilled to partner with West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue and support the important work they do,’ said Eugene McNamara, general manager of Schull Harbour Hotel.

‘As a local business, we understand how vital it is to have this service in our area, and we are proud to do our part to help,’ he said.

The charity is made up of a dedicated team of local volunteers, who are trained to respond to water-based emergencies, including searches for missing persons, recovery of vehicles, and assistance with water-based events.

The new rib will provide a critical resource for the team, enabling them to carry out their work more effectively and efficiently.

The team confirmed that they will be holding some fundraising events throughout the year, including a gala ball at the Schull Harbour Hotel in October.

Meanwhile, all guests of the hotel will be invited to donate €1 upon check-in to the charity – an initiative that should certainly help the service to invest in life-saving equipment.

‘The support of the local community is crucial for us to be able to continue our work,’ said John Murphy, spokesperson for the West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue.

‘We are grateful to Schull Harbour Hotel for choosing us as their charity partner for 2023, and to everyone who has donated for their generosity and support,’ he said.