Hospital Group Appeals For Covid-19 Vigilance

The South/South West Hospital Group has appealed to members of the public to continue to follow the Government’s Covid-19 guidelines relating to social distancing and hand hygiene over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Management and staff across the group are asking the public to respond in the same positive and helpful way this weekend as they did last weekend when the appeal was first made.

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO, South/South West Hospital Group said it is acknowledged that staying at home and staying isolated can be difficult, particularly over a long period, and especially over the Easter Bank Holiday, nevertheless, the S/SWHG want to remind people that they can save lives by staying at home and following Government and Public Health guidelines.

Mr O’Dwyer said: ‘This would usually be a busy weekend, when people would travel, visit family or go on holiday breaks. However, the best way to minimise the risk of COVID-19 is to simply to stay at home this weekend.

‘Across the S/SWHG, hospital employees are working tirelessly to fight this virus to provide safe, high-quality care to patients. We would like to reassure the public that we are working extremely hard to deal with the impact of Covid-19. The S/SWHG is very proud of our dedicated staff and how they have responded to this challenge.’

Not adhering to the national guidelines would, he added, ‘inevitably place extra pressure on the hospital system, which unfortunately could seriously impact you, your family, your neighbours or your friends.

‘Please think before you act and ask yourself, is this journey really necessary, are we keeping the appropriate distance, following cough etiquette and washing our hands.

‘We all have a part to play in combating this virus, if we work together and follow the advice, we will get through this challenge.’