Hopes dashed for continuation of Goleen's post office

June 10th, 2022 1:17 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Goleen postmistress, Breda Buckley.

Hopes that a new contract would be awarded for the continuation of Goleen Post Office have been dashed, according to Independent TD Michael Collins.

After 23 years at the helm, postmistress Breda Buckley signalled that she was due to retired on May 31st. There was, however, great relief when, at the eleventh hour, An Post indicated that a person had come forward seeking to take over the contract.

Deputy Collins told The Southern Star this has since fallen through and that the continuation of the service is once again ‘hanging in the balance.’

Read the full interview in next week’s Southern Star.

***

