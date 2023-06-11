Homeless man was shouting outside Bandon house at 5am

A DISTRICT court judge said the behaviour of a man who was abusive to gardaí and told them they would ‘f***ing get it’ was atrocious.

Judge John King made the comment when dealing with the case of Encho Kirilov at Bandon District Court.

Mr Kirilov, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour when gardaí responded to a report of loud music coming from a house in Bandon on January 3rd last. A charge of being drunk in a public place was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said that it was 5.15am when they met the defendant outside a house, who appeared very drunk, was shouting and became very aggressive.

‘He began shouting at them: “Get the f*** out of here you f***ng new garda, you’ll be sorry. You’ll f*** ing get it if don’t get out of my house”,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan.

He was arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station. He was on bail at the time of the offence.

The court heard that he has one previous conviction for no insurance.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client, who is originally from Bulgaria, has been living in Ireland for eight years. She said he had been working in construction but had an accident and was currently out of work and lives in a caravan.

Judge King asked her why her client was shouting at gardaí outside a house in the early hours of the morning.

‘It’s atrocious behaviour at 5.15am with loud music being played and he was aggressive and shouting abuse at the gardaí,’ said Judge King.

‘To say “you’ll f**ing get it” to a garda is atrocious.’

Ms Dinneen said he wasn’t well and has issues and ‘just lost it’.

Judge King was told that a probation report is already being prepared on Mr Kirilov on other matters and he remanded him on continuing bail to appear in court again on September 1st.