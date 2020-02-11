Holy moly! Two free holiday homes in Schull and Baltimore

A COTTAGE in Baltimore and a two-storey house in Schull, two of West Cork’s most popular holiday destinations, are available to use free of charge this Summer.

However, to be eligible to take up residence candidates must be available to help in the local Church of Ireland; and either be clergy or licensed readers of the Church of Ireland, or of Anglican/Episcopal Churches in communion with the Church of Ireland, who are in good standing in their own diocese.

Tullagh Lodge, a two-bed cottage, is located beside Baltimore’s Church of Saint Matthew.

The Schull house is larger, with three bedrooms and a large, open plan living space.

If interested in the Baltimore property email: [email protected] while queries regarding the Schull house can be sent to [email protected]



