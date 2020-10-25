Hollywood star Saoirse buys a West Cork home

HOLLYWOOD A-lister Saoirse Ronan is believed to have purchased her dream home in West Cork.

Saoirse has holidayed here on several occasions with her mum Monica, and was said to be especially taken with the areas of Ballydehob and Schull where it’s believed she’s purchased her new coastal bolthole.

Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe auctioneers is believed to have been the selling agent for the property, but when contacted he declined to make any comment.

What is believed to be Saoirse’s new home is understood to have been on the market previously for almost €800,000 but was sold off-market.

At the end of last year, Saoirse sold her home in Greystones, Co Wicklow for just over €1.6m.

Many other celebrities, including Jeremy Irons and Graham Norton, have homes in West Cork where they enjoy the privacy they’re given by locals to enjoy some off-radar time.

Saoirse’s latest film, Ammonite, sees her share the screen with Titanic star Kate Winslet. It’s set in the 1840s and is inspired by the life a palaeontologist Mary Anning, played by Kate, who finds love with Saoirse (26).

The film features so called ‘steamy’ sex scenes between the pair. Kate is reported as saying: ‘Saoirse and I choreographed it. I felt the proudest I’ve ever felt doing a love scene – and by far the least self-conscious.’