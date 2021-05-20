Holly to judge cutest pet competition

Animal lover and politician Holly Cairns TD has joined the judging panel for West Cork's Cutest Pet.

The search for West Cork's Cutest Pet was launched in last week's Southern Star and is being run in association with Bandon Co-op.

Speaking about joining the judging panel, Holly Cairns said: 'I'm thrilled to be a judge but it's a shame that my involvement means I won't be able to enter my own pets HeiHei and Blaze!'

Entry is free and can be done via the online entry form.