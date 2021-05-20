News

Holly to judge cutest pet competition

May 20th, 2021 10:03 AM

By Southern Star Team

Holly Cairns TD with her dog Hei Hei

Share this article

Animal lover and politician Holly Cairns TD has joined the judging panel for West Cork's Cutest Pet.

The search for West Cork's Cutest Pet was launched in last week's Southern Star and is being run in association with Bandon Co-op.

Speaking about joining the judging panel, Holly Cairns said: 'I'm thrilled to be a judge but it's a shame that my involvement means I won't be able to enter my own pets HeiHei and Blaze!'

Entry is free and can be done via the online entry form.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.