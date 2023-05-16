Holly ‘Hop’ loses its bounce

THE so called ‘Holly Hop’ has started to abate, according to a recent poll.

The Social Democrats enjoyed a surge in popularity when local TD Holly Cairns was appointed leader. But it has now declined by 2% – to 5% – according to the poll.

This is roughly the same level of support the party had before the West Cork politician took up the top role.

Deputy Cairns is still the country’s most popular party leader. But her rating has gone down 1% to 44% since April, says the Sunday Independent poll.

That is still one percentage point ahead of FF leader Micheál Martin (no change at 43%), SF’s Mary Lou McDonald (39%, down 4%) and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (down 1%).

The poll showed a jump in support for independents, from 10% to 13%.

Meanwhile, the Houses of the Oireachtas have detailed the amounts politicians claimed in unvouched travel expenses and office costs in 2022.

The largest claims come from those TDs who live the furthest from the Dáil.

CSW Independent TD Michael Collins, Goleen claimed €54,415; Deputy Holly Cairns, Turk’s Head, claimed €53,695 and FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan, Clonakilty, claimed €53,065.