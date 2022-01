News HOLDING ON Graham’s series coming soon January 21st, 2022 2:30 PM By Southern Star Team

Graham Norton’s Holding, will hit TV screens this spring, Virgin Media has announced. Based on Norton’s best-selling novel and starring Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker, Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill (pictured, who plays garda PJ) and Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney , it was filmed at various locations in West Cork, including Drimoleague and Castletownshend, throughout last summer. (Photos: Conor Horgan)