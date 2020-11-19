Hogan for Ludgate AgriTech event

FORMER EU Commissioner Phil Hogan will be speaking at Ludgate’s AgriTech day later this month.

In association with AIB, the annual event takes place virtually on November 25th and will explore the future of agriculture with industry experts discussing new agritech innovation, sustainable solutions and CAP.

Mr Hogan, who was forced to resign his position in August after national outcry when he attended a golf dinner in breach of the country’s Covid restrictions, will be joined by Clonakilty native and head of Bord Bia Tara McCarthy.

Earlier this week she was part of a virtual trade mission to Great Britain with the Department of Agriculture to safeguard our food and drinks exports, in advance of Brexit.

‘Our recent UK consumer research has shown that almost two in every three UK shoppers (67%) are concerned that the current Brexit situation will have a negative effect on the cost of the food and drink they buy for their households, while half are concerned about the future quality and availability of the food and drink they buy. However, the research also shows that Ireland enjoys the highest level of trust of any EU nation. Irish food and drink is considered the best alternative to UK produce with over eight in 10 (85%) UK shoppers open to choosing food and drink from Ireland. This is higher than any other country of origin outside of the UK,’ she said.

‘While we are encouraged by these findings, we are also acutely aware of the costly and complex trading environment we are facing in a post-Brexit Britain. This week’s UK trade mission has provided a timely platform to discuss the challenges facing Ireland and the UK, two mutually dependent export markets, and how we can continue to work together to address common concerns,’ she said. Other speakers at the AgriTech event are Professor Alan Matthews, Professor Emeritus of European Agricultural Policy in Trinity and Antoine Pajot, Ag Tech Centre Director, Nova UCD.

A spokesperson for Ludgate said: ‘We have a truly incredible line-up of speakers who will identify the opportunity and innovation within the Agriculture industry at present. They will discuss the significant challenges and opportunities at farm level whilst emphasizing how businesses can ensure farmers are environmentally and economically sustainable. Our event will deliver on the objectives of problem solving, useful and relevant content, engaging communicators and raising awareness.’

Ludgate CEO Grainne O’Keeffe said: ‘As the face of agriculture is evolving and changing, Ludgate is delighted to be bringing world class speakers to our agricultural community to help support them in the face of these changing times. This is always an extremely popular event for Ludgate and we are hoping to build on previous years success with our partners, AIB.’

There are 75 ‘goodie bags’ up for grabs on the day, sponsored by AIB and the Carbery Group. They will be raffled amongst those that sign into the event on the day.

• The two-hour free event starts from 11am. Register at Eventbrite