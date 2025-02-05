Hit new musical tells story of St Gobnait

A new musical bringing the story of St Gobnait to life opening at An Hall in Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh on Thursday, February 6th, is already a sellout.

The show will run for six nights and is produced in conjunction with Cumann Léirithe Bhéal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh.

More than 1,000 tickets have been sold, selling out the schedule, although it is hoped more tickets may be made available.

The show comes from the writing team of Alan Kiely, Kevin Connolly, and Seán Óg Ó Duinnín – principal of Scoil Mhuire in Bhéal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh – and follows on from the sell-out success of their innovative bilingual musical An Tuairín Dubh in 2023, which was first performed in Ballingeary and went on to sell out two nights at the Everyman Palace in Cork city.

Gobnait has a community-based cast, including Sarah Ní Ríordáin as Gobnait, Theresa Ní Argáin as Sorcha and Amhlaoibh McSweeney as Muircheartach.

Set in ancient Ireland, circa AD 550, Gobnait tells the story of a young girl who is forced to flee her home in Connacht, subsequently heading towards her destiny in the land of nine white deer, where she has come to help the Múscraige people.

‘Alan Kelly did all of the research,’ explains show co-writer Kevin Connolly.

‘She was the daughter of a rí of a túath in the west of Ireland.

Something happened where she had to flee to Inisheer, and she had a vision there calling her to go to the land of nine white deer, where she would find her place of resurrection.

‘Much of her earlier life is shrouded in myth and we know more of what happened when she came to Múscraí so we had to sketch more of the backstory.’

A respect for St Gobnait endures – Kevin describes her as a ‘proto-feminist’ – and indeed the name remains a popular one in Mid and West Cork.

‘It surprised me, that her story still resonates so much, and it’s important that people have a view of her,’ said Kevin.

There is a huge amount of time and work gone in to bringing the production together.

‘The three of us collaborate in terms of the play, songs and arrangements, and Seán Óg does the translations. The show is subtitled, with a screen above the performers providing both the Irish and the English translation.’

A six-piece band will provide drums, bass, keys, guitar, flute, and violin, and the show uses fully professional sound system and lighting.

More than 1,00 tickets were sold for the show, and the Halla has been adapted for the performances, with tiered seating to accommodate audiences.

‘This really is a very big production and I believe the quality of the performers and songs rival any of musicals anywhere,’ said Kevin.

The show is primed for success and tickets are selling fast.

The show will be performed from February Thursday 6th, Friday February 7th, and Saturday 8th, and further performances from Thursday February 13th, Friday 14th, and Saturday 15th.