Hiking trails to be part of Clonakilty greenway

THE funding announced for the Joe Walsh Walkway in Clonakilty will ensure that it will be extended to the Technology Park and rugby club, and will also include the development of a hiking trail.

There had been criticism that the walkway fell short of reaching the Technology Park, which employs hundreds, and which was forcing pedestrians and cyclists onto the busy N71.

After the announcement that the government allocated €146,205 for the works, Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said: ‘It’s become immensely popular during lockdown and has been used by a lot of people. It also promises sustainable travel and will serve as a tourist amenity when the industry re-opens, allowing people to enjoy the views of the long lake and the wildflower verges that have been planted along the greenway. Hopefully, we can see further extensions down the track.’

He said his aim is to liaise with more community groups to help get their greenway projects shovel-ready as quickly as possible, so they can avail of government funding.