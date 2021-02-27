High praise for Justin heading for County Hall

‘WE can’t fault the man at all.’ That was the high praise that Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) heaped on municipal district officer, Justin England, who has been promoted and will be taking up a new position with the finance department in County Hall.

‘He was a great person to deal with. He was always very fair,’ Cllr Carroll added at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District. Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) was equally complimentary but wanted to know if Justin – in his new role – would be collecting money or giving it out? ‘Neither,’ was Justin’s response. The council official said he found it ‘a pleasure’ to work with the West Cork councillors, and the previous public representatives who served on the town council.

Cllr Collins said Justin always had ‘the community at heart’ and did excellent work as the municipal district officer.