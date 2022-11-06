Heavy rainfall could cause localised flooding in coming days

Further rainfall this weekend and next week could cause localised flooding due to waterlogged ground conditions and the high ​level of ​water in rivers, according to Met Éireann.

The meteorological service ​has ​issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning, which is valid until 11pm on Friday November 11th.

Met Éireann has forecast sunny spells and dry conditions with the highest temperatures varying between 11 to 13 degrees today with light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

However, there is a concern, particularly in Cork county, that heavy showers on saturated soil​,​ in the coming days​,​ could cause localised flooding.

Cork city has been hit by flooding recently, with many city quays becoming impassable after the Lee burst due to heavy rainfall.

New flood relief schemes in Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Bandon are likely to offer protection for these West Cork population centres.

But Bantry, which has only had remedial flood relief works carried out​ to date​, is still susceptible.

​Bantry ​has in recent months managed to avert surface water flooding due to the vigilance of business people and residents, as well as Cork County Council engineering and road crews and the local fire brigade​,​​ who provide sandbags and barriers and carry out water pumping​.

The heavy showers forecasted will have everyone on alert.