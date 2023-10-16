Heavy rain expected as orange warning issued

MET ÉIREANN has issued a status orange rain warning for West Cork and the rest of the county, as localised flash floods and dangerous driving conditions are expected.

The warning comes into effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and will remain in place until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Blustery east to southeast winds at times.

Impacts potentially include localised flooding, poor visibility, difficult driving conditions and possible wave overtopping at high tide

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened this evening and has crews on standby in several known risk locations across the county. Crews are currently clearing inlets and gullies. Sandbags and pumping arrangements will be in place in known problem locations. Flood barriers will be raised in Mallow and Fermoy this evening.

The Council is asking members of the public to exercise extreme caution as driving conditions may be hazardous, with surface flash flooding possible. Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Forecasted conditions may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999.

In the event of disruption to water supply, please contact Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278.

Issues such as flooding and road damage should be reported to your local Council Office during working hours (9am to 5pm), details of which can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie. Outside working hours, the Council can be contacted via its 'Emergency Out of Hours' number (021) 4800048.

Call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate.

Cork County Council will continue to monitor this situation.

Valid: 06:00 Tuesday 17/10/2023 to 06:00 Wednesday 18/10/2023