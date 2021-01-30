Heartfelt tributes paid as popular Garda laid to rest

TRIBUTES from throughout the Beara Peninsula were paid to Garda Aidan Cremin, who died suddenly last week.

Scoil Phobhail Beara said, ‘Aidan has been part of our school community in a number of roles over the years – football, mentoring, advice and community policing. Aidan, while living in Adrigole and a Garda on the Beara peninsula, has played a huge role in the lives of young people through his involvement in the schools and the GAA.

‘Aidan was an excellent member of An Garda Siochana where community and the welfare of people were central to his work, while also being a fine mentor, coach, motivator, role model and always generous with good practical advice. His commitment and dedication given to the people of the Beara community is simply immeasurable. His influence will leave a lasting imprint on many within our community.’

Castletownbere RNLI station said, ‘Members of Castletownbere RNLI were shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Garda Aidan Cremin. Aidan had a great sense of community and always was courteous, professional and supportive in all his dealings with the lifeboat station. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.’

Adrigole GAA Club paid particular tribute to their friend and club member: ‘We at Cumann Luthchleas Gael Eadargoil, are devastated at the news of the untimely passing of Aidan Cremin, affectionately known to most of us as “The Sherriff”. To his family, his mother Eileen, brothers Séan, Michael, Brian and Padraig we extend our heartfelt sympathies and deep gratitude that we were able to be part of Aidan’s life, as a club and a community he felt so at home in for the last 13 years.

‘His loss is going to be immense to us as a club and a parish and something we will feel for many years to come. He has however left a huge legacy for which we will be eternally grateful to him for. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.’

Aidan’s cortege left Cork last Friday, January 22nd, and made its way to Beara, before heading on to his native Beaufort, Co Kerry. Before leaving Cork University Hospital, Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn and Superintendents Declan O’Sullivan and Ronan Kennelly placed the Tricolour along with Aidan’s hat and gloves on his coffin.

Mourners gathered to pay their respects along the journey to Beara from Crookstown down and along the entire route from Adrigole to Castletownbere, with families standing outside their homes as the cortege passed by.

His adopted home of Adrigole was a sea of red and white with both sides of the road lined from Trafrask School where the children left off balloons in the colours of his beloved Adrigole GAA Club. Flags flew at half-mast at the club and underage, senior club players and committee lined the road.

Members of the local emergency services also formed guards of honour along the route, and club members from Berehaven Golf Club stood by the golf club gates. Members of An Garda Siochana formed a guard of honour outside Castletownbere Garda Station to bid Aidan a final farewell before the cortege continued its journey to Beaufort, Co Kerry.

They included his colleagues at Castletownbere, Sgt Stephen O’Sullivan, Garda Martin Hegarty, Garda Dave Fenton, Garda Caroline Guest and Garda Iris McSweeney. They were joined by Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan, Superintendents Brendan Fogarty, Joe Moore and Ger O’Mahoney, Inspector Kay O’Donoghue, Detective Sgt Derek Mulcahy, Sgt Tríona Collins, Gardaí Laura O’Sullivan, John O’Shea and DJ O’Shea, student Garda Patrick O’Sullivan. They were also joined by retired members of the force.

Aidan’s family expressed their sincere thanks to all those who came to pay their respects along the journey, and said they would be forever grateful for the high respect and esteem Aidan was held in by the people of Beara.

A private family funeral for Aidan took place in St Mary’s Church, Beaufort, Killarney followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. Pre-deceased by his father John, Aidan is survived by his mother Eileen, brothers Sean, Michael, Brian and Padraig, sisters-in-law Nina and Ruth, niece Róisín, nephews Aidan and Nando.