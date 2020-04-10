Heart-warming offer of free firewood

ELDERLY people in Skibbereen were offered free firewood by the kind people at Liss Ard Estate.

Estate manager Aidan Shannon confirmed to The Southern Star that the offer made on Facebook was genuine, and over 15 people have received bags of the neatly-chopped wood.

‘There were a lot of trees and large branches down around the estate after Storm Brendan in January, so we decided to cut them down to size,’ said Aidan,

‘Then we put up the post, offering it to the older members of our community, free of charge. All people had to do was ring the estate number and claim it.

‘Our grounds man, Vinnie O’Mahony, did a great job in bagging it up and delivering it to people,’ he added.

Aidan acknowledged that the hospitality industry – including the beautiful Liss Ard Estate – has been decimated by Covid-19.

But instead of asking for support, he said,‘we decided the best thing to do – in these straitened times – was to make an offer of support instead.’

‘Offering free firewood is a small gesture, but it’s heartfelt nonetheless. People are spending more time indoors and they have less money to spend.

‘In these times, we are all looking for ways in which we can be kind to one another, and offer help and support in any way we can.’