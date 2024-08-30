Healthcare ‘hoolies’ for community hospitals

CORK County Council has announced the return of ‘Healthcare Hoolies’, a series of 28 concerts taking place in Community Hospitals across the county.

The popular series returns for a fourth year with two separate performances happening in each of 14 community hospital facilities in the county.

The concerts include performance by the Cork Pops Orchestra, Down Memory Lane, and The Lounge Bros.

Cork Pops Orchestra, led by broadcaster and musician Evelyn Grant and cellist Gerry Kelly, perform in a variety of ways from wedding quartets to orchestral concerts for schools.

Down Memory Lane is a show designed to stimulate the memory. Every song, poem, and anecdote is chosen with a specific intention and audience members are encouraged to singalong and engage with performers Maurice Healy and Linda Kenny.

The Lounge Bros are jazz duo Aengus Kirakowski on guitar and Jonny Pumfrey on saxophone. They take audiences on a musical journey from turn-of-the-century New York to 1930’s Europe to the Bossa Nova years of Brazil.

This series is delivered by Cork County Council, supported by Creative Ireland, the Health Service Executive and Cork ETB.