Breaking: Measles outbreak at CUH as health alert issued

MEMBERS of the public may have come into contact with measles at parts of the emergency department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) earlier this week, according to The Department of Public Health HSE South West.

The alert concerns the main emergency department registration and waiting area last Sunday, May 12th between 1.10pm and 3.30pm, the children's emergency department on the same day between 1.30pm and 11.20pm and the Puffin Ward between 9.20pm on Sunday, May 12th and 3pm on Monday, May 13th.

CUH is advising anyone who attended those parts of the hospital at those specific times to be alert for the symptoms of measles for 21 days from the dates of possible contact.

Symptoms include cold-like symptoms (runny nose, sneezing, cough), sore red eyes, a temperature of 38 degrees celsius or above, small grey-while spots in your mouth, loss of appetite, tiredness, irritability, and a general lack of energy.

These are followed by a rash, which usually appears on the head and neck first and spreads to the rest of the body.

If you think you have measles or develop any signs or symptoms, isolate yourself from others and get medical advice over the phone.

Do not attend any healthcare setting or facility like a GP or hospital unless you have rung ahead and let them know about the symptoms. This will allow healthcare staff to make arrangements to avoid any further spread.

The Department of Public Health team says they are working with CUH, and all necessary public health actions are being taken. Every effort is being made to identify and make contact with all close contacts, and this alert is issued in addition to comprehensive contact tracing.

Advice for those who attended the main Emergency Department registration / waiting area, the Children’s Emergency Department or the Puffin ward on the times and dates above only:

Anyone who attended the above during the above dates and times only is advised to be alert for the symptoms of measles for 21 days from the date of possible contact (ie until Sunday, June 2nd or Monday, June 3rd).

Contact tracing has begun, and the HSE has been or will be in direct contact with those identified as close contacts.

Additional advice for anyone who attended the main Emergency Department registration / waiting area, the Children’s Emergency Department or the Puffin ward on the times and dates above only AND who is pregnant, is immunocompromised or is the guardian of a child aged under 12 months:

Anyone who attended the above during the above dates and times only AND who is pregnant, immunocompromised or, is the parent/guardian of a child aged under 12 months should immediately contact the Department of Public Health HSE South West via HSELive on 1800 700 700.

Dr Margaret O’Sullivan, consultant in public health medicine said: 'While measles is a serious infectious disease and is highly contagious, we wish to reassure the public that all relevant public health measures are being followed. Contact tracing means that we will be in direct touch with close contacts. Anyone who is concerned about symptoms should contact their GP.'