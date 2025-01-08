Happy tale as 2025 will be the year of the tiger at Fota

VISITORS to Fota in the new year will get to see the wildlife park’s latest arrival: a tiger called Dao.

Dao is a two-year-old male critically endangered Sumatran tiger, brought to Fota from Zoo Krefeld in Germany as part of a European Endangered species Programme (EEP) for Sumatran tigers.

The Sumatran tiger is one of the rarest species of tiger in the world, classified as critically endangered, with fewer than 350 individuals estimated to remain in the wild.

‘Dao arrived at Fota Wildlife Park earlier in December and he went through a period of gradual introduction to his new habitat. We’re delighted to say that he is settling in really well,’ said Lead Ranger Julien Fonteneau.

Dao has been specifically selected to be paired with the resident female tiger, Jambi.

Introducing a new tiger is a highly specialised process.

Eventually Dao and Jambi will be gradually acclimatised to each other in preparation for the breeding programme.

‘The last tiger birth at Fota Wildlife Park was the male Dash, born in the summer of 2019 so we are very excited about the prospect of future cubs,’ said Julien.