Hands up who is excited for the ballet gala at Uillinn West Cork?

Students from the Alan Foley Academy of Dance will perform their summer ballet gala at Uillinn, West Cork Arts Centre later this month.

The shows will take place at 3pm and 7pm on Saturday and Sunday, June 18th and 19th.

The students will be accompanied by special guests from Cork City Ballet.

Directed and produced by Alan Foley, this production will showcase the varied talents of the students – ranging from classical ballet (Giselle, The Dying Swan and Le Corsaire), to energetic modern and jazz dance including numbers from the musicals Chicago and A Chorus Line. Staff members Rebekka Simon and Alan Foley have also produced original classical, contemporary, and modern choreography which the students will perform in the show.

Former students of the Alan Foley Academy of Dance are currently dancing all over the world, and more have gone on to appear with ballet and contemporary companies. Many are performing in West End productions such as West Side Story, Mamma Mia and Aladdin, as well as becoming teachers, choreographers, designers and dance directors.

Alan said: ‘We promise to deliver an action-packed series of performances which will leave audiences thoroughly refreshed and wanting more.’

•Bookings via Eventbrite.